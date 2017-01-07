Former Mayor Jon Crews braces for possible cancer fight

"I've talked to a bunch of people who have survived," says former longtime Cedar Falls Mayor, Jon Crews.

The 70-year old Crews, whom spent 30 years as Cedar Falls Mayor three different times, says he'll spend three days at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester this month undergoing tests for possible liver cancer. He's scheduled to start the tests on January 17.

The former Mayor says he thought he had the flu, when he wasn't feeling good in December.

Crews says he went to Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls December 15 and then had additional local tests,

He had undergone what is called a 'Welcome to Medicare' test, and later blood tests showed some high enzyme levels, which concerned his primary doctor.

"I feel generally okay," Crews told KWWL News. However, he says he's lost 55 pounds since his retirement as Cedar Falls Mayor in 2015.

Crews announced his retirement just days before a runoff election with Jim Brown, Brown was elected Cedar Falls Mayor.

"Retirement was hard on me," says the man who was just 24 years old when he became Cedar Falls Mayor for the first time in 1971.

Crews told KWWL, "They think it's cancer, or at least pretty probable."

Nothing has been confirmed, Crews says, but he's he's preparing for whatever the tests results show.