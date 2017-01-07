Two dead in Tama T-bone crash

2 people are dead after a T-bone crash in Tama.

This happened just before midnight.

Iowa State Patrol says Tama police tried stopping 31-year-old Troy Marvin of Cedar Rapids, who took off. A chase ensued until the intersection of 4th and Beautiful St., where Marvin T-boned another vehicle driven by 25-year-old Ian Halverson.

Both vehicles left the roadway, hitting a utility pole before rolling several times.

The report says both drivers were not wearing their seat-belts.

The crash remains under investigation.