UPDATE: Missing Polk County boys found unharmed

UPDATE: Children found unharmed, according to Polk County Sheriff's office.

At approximately 4 PM this afternoon, Polk County Sheriff's Office Detectives made contact with Mary Purcell and, a short time later, Purcell and the two children, Landon and Morgan Griffin, met with Detectives at Polk County Field Headquarters. The two children were unharmed and Purcell was taken in to custody on a valid Violation of a Custodial Order without incident. Landon and Morgan are currently in the care of DHS. There is no further information available at this time, as this is an on-going investigation.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in resolving this situation. The tips and support during the search for the two boys is much appreciated.

---------------------------------------

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert for two missing Iowa boys has been canceled.

According to the Polk County Facebook page the Amber Alert time frame has expired due to alert protocol. The Polk County Sheriff's Office, along with the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, are still actively following up on leads in regards to the two missing boys listed below.

They have not yet been located.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, or see them, please do not hesitate to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (515) 286-3333 or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

We will keep you updated as more information is made available.

*******************

DES MOINES - An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Landon Griffin and 12-year-old Morgan Griffin.

Authorities say they were abducted by their biological mother, Mary Andrea Purcell. Purcell is 5’2”, brown hair and green eyes.

Mary Purcell has had her parental rights terminated and there is a valid Polk County warrant for Violation of a Custodial Order for her.

Purcell is believed to be driving a Gold or Brown 2003 Chevrolet Suburban license number CRY371 with a possible destination of the State of Oregon.

The boys were last seen with Purcell on December 28th, 2016. One of them does have some medical issues that need on-going attention.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 286-3333 or your local law enforcement agency. Polk County Detectives are currently investigating the incident.