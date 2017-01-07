UNI's Schult earns top FCS defensive honor

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Karter Schult received the Buck Buchanan Award as the nation's top FCS division defensive player on Friday night. Schult is the first Panther to win the award in team history. He's the 4th Missouri Valley athlete to receive the honor.

The senior defensive end had a monster year tallying a nation leading 17 sacks while picking up a UNI record 24 tackles for loss giving him 56 in his college career.

Schult recorded at least one sack in 10 of his 11 games this season. He tied the UNI single game sack record with 5.5 against Montana.