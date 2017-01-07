Wartburg captures 11th NWCA National Duals title

Wartburg defeated third ranked Augsbug 31-9 in the finals of the NWCA National Duals to capture the 11th title in school history and the seventh straight for the program. The Knights have finished in the championship match in all 15 years since the inception of the event.

Championship Dual Summary vs. #3 Augsburg. WB won 31-9

125: #Victor Gliva (AUG) won by 9-5 dec vs. #5 Arnulfo Olea (WB)

133: #5 Sam Bennyhoff (AUG) won by 11-9 dec vs. Connor Campo (WB)

141: Cross Cannone (WB) won by fall (2:50) vs. David Flynn (AUG)

149: Kenny Martin (WB) won by 15-4 maj dec vs. Ryan Epps (AUG)

157: #1 Logan Thomsen (WB) won by 6-1 dec vs. #3 Grant Parker

165: Andrew Steiert (WB) won by fall (2:33) vs. Lucas Jeske (AUG)

174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by fall (1:33) over Austin Boniface (AUG)

184: #2 Owen Webster (AUG) won by 9-4 dec vs. #6 Bryan Levsen (WB)

197: #5 Kyle Fank (WB) won by 6-2 dec vs. Sebastian Larson (AUG)

285: #3 Lance Evans (WB) won by 4-0 dev vs. #2 Donny Logendyke (AUG)