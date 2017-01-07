Wartburg captures 11th NWCA National Duals title - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wartburg captures 11th NWCA National Duals title

Posted: Updated:
Fort Wayne, Ind. (KWWL) -

Wartburg defeated third ranked Augsbug 31-9 in the finals of the NWCA National Duals to capture the 11th title in school history and the seventh straight for the program. The Knights have finished in the championship match in all 15 years since the inception of the event.

Championship Dual Summary vs. #3 Augsburg. WB won 31-9
125: #Victor Gliva (AUG) won by 9-5 dec vs. #5 Arnulfo Olea (WB)
133:  #5 Sam Bennyhoff (AUG) won by 11-9 dec vs. Connor Campo (WB)  
141: Cross Cannone (WB) won by fall (2:50) vs. David Flynn (AUG)
149: Kenny Martin (WB) won by 15-4 maj dec vs. Ryan Epps (AUG)
157: #1 Logan Thomsen (WB) won by 6-1 dec vs. #3 Grant Parker
165: Andrew Steiert (WB) won by fall (2:33) vs. Lucas Jeske (AUG)
174: #2 Eric DeVos (WB) won by fall (1:33) over Austin Boniface (AUG)
184: #2 Owen Webster (AUG) won by 9-4 dec vs. #6 Bryan Levsen (WB)
197: #5 Kyle Fank (WB) won by 6-2 dec vs. Sebastian Larson (AUG)
285: #3 Lance Evans (WB)  won by 4-0 dev vs. #2 Donny Logendyke (AUG)

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.