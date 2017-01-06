Hawkeye wrestlers top Michigan 31-7

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

The third ranked Iowa wrestling team remained perfect with a 31-7 win at #15 Michigan.

6th ranked Sam Stoll put Dan Perry on his back for a fall at the 2:22 mark of the first period to cap off a dominant Iowa win. Three other Hawkeyes earned bonus points on the night. Sammy Brooks tallied a 20-4 tech fall over Ernest Battaglia at 197 pounds. Brandon Sorenson (149) and Thomas Gilman (125) each earned major decisions.

Iowa's win moved the Hawkeyes to 6-0 overall in dual meets and 2-0 in Big Ten matches.

#3 Iowa 31, #15 Michigan 7

125 -- #1 Thomas Gilman (IA) major dec. Austin Assad (M), 20-7; 4-0

133 -- #1 Cory Clark (IA) dec. #7 Stevan Micic, 2-0; 7-0

141 -- #15 Topher Carton (IA) dec. #20 Sal Profaci (M), 8-4; 10-0

149 -- #2 Brandon Sorensen (IA) major dec. Zac Hall (M), 10-1; 14-0

157 -- #2 Michael Kemerer (IA) dec. #10 Brian Murphy (M), 6-3; 17-0

165 -- #2 Logan Massa (M) major dec. Joey Gunther (IA), 16-6; 17-4

174 -- #7 Myles Amine (M) dec. #13 Alex Meyer (IA), 6-5; 17-7

184 -- #6 Sammy Brooks (IA) tech. fall Ernest Battaglia (M), 20-4; 22-7

197 -- Cash Wilcke (IA) dec. Jackson Striggow (M), 5-2; 25-7

285 -- #6 Sam Stoll (IA) pinned Dan Perry (M), 2:22: 31-7

Iowa (6-0, 2-0)

Michigan (3-2, 0-2)