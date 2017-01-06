UNI women rout Southern Illinois, win 6th straight

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Madison Weekly scored 24 as the UNI women's basketball team rolled by Southern Illinois 79-49. The win marked the 6th straight for UNI (10-4, 3-0 MVC).

Weekly shot 50 percent from the floor while hitting 4 of 9 three point attempts. Mikaela Morgan added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Panthers used a pair of big runs to take control. UNI went on a 16-2 run after spotting the Salukis an 8-0 lead in the first quarter. The Panthers later scored 15 unanswered points in the third quarter to put the contest away.