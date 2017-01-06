House heavily damaged in Dubuque County fire

A house was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon, but the Key West Fire Chief doesn't believe it was a total loss.

Multiple local agencies responded to the fire on Hendricks Lane near Key West just before 3 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and homeowner Jennifer Donovan said she was able to get some things, like baby albums, out of the house before the smoke took over.

Brian Arnold, Key West fire chief, says he believes the fire started in the garage.

He said there is extensive damage in the attic, and the ceiling was starting to collapse from water, but he says the basement was largely undamaged.

A cause of the fire hasn't been determined at this point.

"It was a shock," said Donovan, who was coming home when she saw the smoke coming out of her house.

She said she and her husband built that house and had lived there for 18 years.

"There were a lot of memories there," she said.