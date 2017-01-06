Veteran honored 50 years later

After more than 50 years an area man is honored for his work during The Cuban Missile Crisis.

Eugene Frost joined the Navy in the 1960s. One of his first missions was The Cuban Missile Crisis. Though he served four years he says he deserves little recognition.

"President Kennedy had called embargo at sea of all the ships that were headed toward Cuba to intercept any ship that was heading to Cuba to prevent them from carrying anything in," said Eugene Frost, Veteran.

Frost was in his early twenties, serving in the Navy at the time of The Cuban Missile Crisis.

"It was a pretty heavy threat of a nuclear war at that time, there was a lot of scared people," said Frost.

He says he remembers the exact day JFK went on TV.

"It was October 22 and on the 23rd of October we pulled out to sea and we didn't come back in until sometime after Thanksgiving," said Frost.

He says that night he didn't sleep.

"I had to spend all night getting the radar up because we had to pull out to sea and we needed the radar because the radar is what tracked the ships," said Frost.

It's been more than 50 years since Frost served. Just this week he received two medals for his service, one for The Cuban Missile Crisis.

Frost is humbled by the medals, but says others are more deserving

"I think the people that really put the boot on the ground are really deserving of the medals," said Frost.

Frost says he loved his four years in the Navy, saying he would do it all over again.

Frost's son asked Senator Grassley and Ernst to get his father's his medals. After a short process the medals were sent.

