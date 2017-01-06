January 8 predicted to be busiest dating day of the year - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

January 8 predicted to be busiest dating day of the year

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -
Match.com is predicting January 8th will be the busiest dating day of the year. 
They're calling it Dating Sunday. They are expecting a 42% increase in new singles coming to their website.
"Dating Sunday" falls within peak dating season, which they say is the time frame from December 26 to February 14.
Match data shows the exact time dating will spike - and that's 7:49 p.m. on Sunday.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.