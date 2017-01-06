Masked man robs Marion convenience store - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Masked man robs Marion convenience store

MARION (KWWL) -
Marion police are looking for a man who robbed Hawkeye Convenience Store in Marion.
The store on 7th Avenue was held up around 6:00 on Friday morning.
They say the robber was wearing a camo face mask and used a gun to rob the store.
No one was hurt during the robbery. If you have any information, call Marion Police. 
