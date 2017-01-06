Masked man robs Marion convenience store

Tonight will be mild, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms late.More >>
Tonight will be mild, with a chance for scattered thunderstorms late.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
Police are searching for a man who was last seen Friday in Waverly.More >>
Police are searching for a man who was last seen Friday in Waverly.More >>
In the spirit of the Easter season, San Jose's Matt Stonie inhaled 255 Peeps Saturday on his way to smashing his previous world record.More >>
In the spirit of the Easter season, San Jose's Matt Stonie inhaled 255 Peeps Saturday on his way to smashing his previous world record.More >>
Alice celebrated her special day at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Grundy Center.More >>
Alice celebrated her special day at Arlington Place Assisted Living in Grundy Center.More >>