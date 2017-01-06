Man accused of 9 armed robberies pleads not guilty

An area man accused of nine armed robberies throughout Johnson County plead not guilty this afternoon.

The alleged robberies spanned three cities over the course of 93 days last year.

25-year-old Martarius Junious is accused of the following robberies:

Coralville Burger King on July 16

First American Bank in Iowa City on July 20

Iowa City Culver's July 23

Iowa City Pancheros on Riverside Drive on July 25

Iowa City McDonald's on Mormon Trek Boulevard on August 4

Iowa City McDonald's on Lower Muscatine Road on September 4

Coralville Pancheros on September 8

North Liberty McDonald's on October 9

Iowa City Kum n Go on South Gilbert Street on October 17

Police searched for several months as armed robberies continued to happen in Johnson County.

Junious was arrested last month.

In July photos show a man in all black with a gun allegedly robbing First American Bank and Culver's where he forced an employee who was taking out the trash back inside the restaurant at gunpoint.

Video from an Iowa City Pancheros shows a man in dark clothing running with a gun in his hand and forcing someone back inside the restaurant.

Pictures from inside the Pancheros show the gun up close.

In august a man is seen on video forcing employees at McDonald's to the back of the restaurant with a gun.

Police say each time the man in all black was Junious.

In addition to robbery, Junious is facing 16 counts of kidnapping for holding people against their will during various robberies.

Junious is also accused of working with two others to rob an Iowa City Domino's, forcing people into a cooler and locking them inside.

