Iowa Offensive Coordinator Greg Davis announces retirement

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach Greg Davis is announcing his retirement, according to a release.

In the release, Kirk Ferentz thanking Davis for his work with the Hawkeyes

"I cannot thank Greg Davis enough for what he has meant to Iowa football these past five seasons. Greg possesses a great football mind, and he brought a perspective and expertise to our program that made every one of our coaches and players better," Ferentz said.

Davis has been with the Hawkeyes since 2012 and retires after 43 years in coaching.

"Greg's coaching career spanned five decades, from high school to the biggest stage in college football -- and each day he exemplified passion for the game while instilling character in his players, Ferentz said. "That is love for the game and without Greg, there's a little less of that in football today."

Davis, who has come under some scrutiny by Hawkeye fans, won 39 games over five seasons but never did win a bowl game.

Davis saying he has enjoyed his time in Iowa, saying despite their home in Dallas, they'll continue to be lifetime Hawkeye fans.

"This is my decision, but not a decision that was reached lightly. I remain passionate about the game of football, and enjoyed teaching football to our players every day. Patsy has been a trooper through all these years; we have learned and enjoyed every step along the way. It's time for me to get closer to our family," he said.