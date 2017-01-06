Man accused of killing 2 US missionaries in Jamaica escapes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of killing 2 US missionaries in Jamaica escapes

Police said Friday that Dwight Henry escaped custody after he was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Henry is accused of fatally shooting Randy Hentzel and Harold Nichols in May 2016 along Jamaica's north coast, where they had lived and worked for years. Hentzel was from Donnellson, Iowa, and Nichols was from Randolph, New York.

The victims and their wives worked for a Pennsylvania-based ministry called Teams for Medical Missions.

Police have not provided a motive for the killings. Also charged in the case is Jamaican Andre Thomas.

