Woman accused of soliciting hit man stays on house arrest

A Florida woman who told an undercover police officer she wanted her husband killed will remain under house arrest pending a third trial.

Judge Glenn Kelley denied on Friday a request by Dalia Dippolito to leave her mother's home. That's where she has been confined since her 2009 arrest on charges that she tried to hire an undercover detective to kill her then-husband, Michael Dippolito.

A jury deadlocked 3-3 following a six-day retrial three weeks ago. A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were tossed on appeal.

The case gained national attention as millions saw videos of her trying to hire the hit man on the television show "Cops" and online. One video shows her saying she was "5,000 percent sure" she wanted her husband killed.

