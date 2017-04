Trump, Schwarzenegger feud over ratings on Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump is criticizing his successor to The Celebrity Apprentice. Trump tweeted on Friday "Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary"

Trump referring to himself (DJT) as a ratings machine for the show after Schwarzenegger's ratings for "The New Celebrity Apprentice" were down.