Trump, Schwarzenegger feud over ratings on Twitter

Written by Sommer Steiner, Producer
President-elect Donald Trump is criticizing his successor to The Celebrity Apprentice. Trump tweeted on Friday "Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary"
Trump referring to himself (DJT) as a ratings machine for the show after Schwarzenegger's ratings for "The New Celebrity Apprentice" were down. 
Schwarzenegger shot back at the President-elect saying "There's nothing more important than the people's work, I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings."
