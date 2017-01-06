Iowa City Area Crimestoppers offering reward for help solving crimes

Iowa City Area Crimestoppers offering reward for help solving cr - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Coralville Police released photos of several suspects they are hoping to identify, and Iowa City Area Crimestoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

In the first case, police are asking for help identifying two people they believe are part of a credit card fraud.

Coralville Police released photos of the suspects; that is the first image attached. If you know who these people are, contact Iowa City Area Crimestoppers at (319) 358-8477. They're offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.



In another case, police are offering the same reward to help identify a man suspected of theft.

Police believe the man pictured in the second photo attached stole more than $400 worth of items from Scheel's in Coralville earlier this week.

If you know who he is, call Iowa City Area Crimestoppers.

