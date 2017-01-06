Iowa City Area Crimestoppers offering reward for help solving crimes

Coralville Police released photos of several suspects they are hoping to identify, and Iowa City Area Crimestoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.



In the first case, police are asking for help identifying two people they believe are part of a credit card fraud.



Coralville Police released photos of the suspects; that is the first image attached. If you know who these people are, contact Iowa City Area Crimestoppers at (319) 358-8477. They're offering up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.







In another case, police are offering the same reward to help identify a man suspected of theft.



Police believe the man pictured in the second photo attached stole more than $400 worth of items from Scheel's in Coralville earlier this week.



If you know who he is, call Iowa City Area Crimestoppers.