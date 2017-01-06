Cedar Rapids Police need public's help in solving two crimes

The Walcott Police Department says someone is passing counterfeit bills, and they might be in the Cedar Rapids area.



Walcott Police say someone is passing around fake bills, more than a thousand dollars worth, and may be involved in a Craigslist scam.



The first photo attached is a picture regarding the counterfeit bills crime. If you have information, contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5378 or Walcott Police at 563-284-6571.







In another case, Cedar Rapids Police are trying to identify a man following a theft at a Hy-Vee store.



The second photo attached is the man police are trying to identify. If you know who he is, call Cedar Rapids Police.

