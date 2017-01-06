Driver gets 15 years for killing worker in construction zone

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- A man has been given 15 years in prison for killing a worker in an eastern Iowa highway construction zone.

Nineteen-year-old Sebon Reese was sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court in Davenport. He'd pleaded guilty to eluding and vehicular homicide.

Officials say a deputy spotted Reese's speeding car Sept. 1 on U.S. Highway 61 near Blue Grass. His car entered a work zone before the deputy could pull it over. Investigators say Reese tried to exit the highway but careened into the construction area, hitting 62-year-old Willie Holley, of Rock Island, Illinois. Holley was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Reese's 1-year-old sister was in the car.