Driver gets 15 years for killing worker in construction zone - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver gets 15 years for killing worker in construction zone

Posted: Updated:

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- A man has been given 15 years in prison for killing a worker in an eastern Iowa highway construction zone.

Nineteen-year-old Sebon Reese was sentenced Thursday in Scott County District Court in Davenport. He'd pleaded guilty to eluding and vehicular homicide.

Officials say a deputy spotted Reese's speeding car Sept. 1 on U.S. Highway 61 near Blue Grass. His car entered a work zone before the deputy could pull it over. Investigators say Reese tried to exit the highway but careened into the construction area, hitting 62-year-old Willie Holley, of Rock Island, Illinois. Holley was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Reese's 1-year-old sister was in the car.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.