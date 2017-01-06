Child care operator's dogs attacked kids in home, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say two children have been injured by dogs inside the home of their Des Moines day care operator.

Police say 33-year-old Melissa Anderson didn't report the Nov. 11 attacks on the children or seek medical care for them. A court document says the siblings suffered several wounds that became infected. The children's parents took them to a hospital the day after the attacks.

Court records say Anderson has been charged with two counts of child endangerment causing injury. A public phone listing for her isn't available. Online court records don't list the name of attorney who could comment for her.

Anderson's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13.