Teen turned up to meet his newborn niece in a suit

His intent was to make a good first impression, and now an Ohio teenager is receiving a lot of praise.

Grant Kessler wanted to put his best foot forward when he met his new baby niece for the very first time.

So, he took it upon himself to dress up for the special occasion, coat and slacks, complete with a tie-clip, pocket square and a nice watch.

His sister posted photos on social media of her brother looking dapper while awaiting the arrival of baby Carter, and it's gone viral.

Grant got to hold his niece shortly after she was born, and by all accounts, it was a moment of mutual respect.

He says he broke out his Sunday best "because first impressions matter."

"When Carter's older, I wanted her to look back and look at those pictures of the day she was born, and see the respect and the attention that she was getting that day. I think me wearing a suit was a small part of that," Kessler says.