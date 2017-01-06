Lawyers for man shot by Waterloo police file lawsuit against the - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lawyers for man shot by Waterloo police file lawsuit against the city

Posted: Updated:
Written by Michelle Corless, Producer
Connect
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Another lawsuit is filed against the City of Waterloo and Waterloo police officers. It comes following a 2015 officer-involved shooting outside the New World Lounge.

Police responded to a fight in the parking lot and say they tried to stop Jovan Webb. He got into a car and tried to leave the parking lot -- hitting an officer -- and other officers fired at the car. Webb was shot five times.

Police say Webb had a gun in his car. The officers were cleared of any wrong-doing, and Webb faced charges. 

Webb previously filed a lawsuit claiming excessive use of force -- which was later dismissed. This week his lawyers filed again, adding other recent cases involving the city, in hopes of strengthening their argument.

They're cases KWWL has been following for months.

One of the officers who shot at Webb was Mark Nissen. He's been involved in a number of cases the city settled.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.