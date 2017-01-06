Lawyers for man shot by Waterloo police file lawsuit against the city

Another lawsuit is filed against the City of Waterloo and Waterloo police officers. It comes following a 2015 officer-involved shooting outside the New World Lounge.

Police responded to a fight in the parking lot and say they tried to stop Jovan Webb. He got into a car and tried to leave the parking lot -- hitting an officer -- and other officers fired at the car. Webb was shot five times.

Police say Webb had a gun in his car. The officers were cleared of any wrong-doing, and Webb faced charges.

Webb previously filed a lawsuit claiming excessive use of force -- which was later dismissed. This week his lawyers filed again, adding other recent cases involving the city, in hopes of strengthening their argument.

They're cases KWWL has been following for months.

One of the officers who shot at Webb was Mark Nissen. He's been involved in a number of cases the city settled.