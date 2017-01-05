Iowa Falls to Nebraska in double-overtime 93-90

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Peter Jok scored 34 points but it wasn't enough as the Hawks fall to Nebraska 93 to 90 in double overtime.

The Hawkeyes trailed by as many as seven points in the first half and nine points in the second half before Jok led an Iowa rally.

Jok scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime on 12 of 24 shooting including 5 three pointers. Isaiah Moss scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half to keep the Hawks close.

Tyler Cook scored 14 and Cordell Pemsl 10 for the Hawkeyes who fall to 1 and 2 in the Big Ten and 9 and 6 overall.