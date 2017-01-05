Police officer helps wheelchair-bound man stranded in the snow - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police officer helps wheelchair-bound man stranded in the snow

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man captured a Hamilton police officer giving a man a helping hand in the snow Thursday.

The cell phone video shows a Hamilton, Ohio police officer doing the good deed believing nobody is watching.

The battery on the man’s electric wheelchair died.

Officer Mike Thacker pushed the wheelchair to the city’s government services building so the man could warm up and recharge the battery.

The person witnessing the good deed is heard in the video saying “That’s a beautiful thing, thank you Hamilton police.

