Mother of shooting victim hopes for answers

A Waterloo family is still without closure five years after their son was murdered. 17-year-old Martavious Johnson was shot and killed in 2012, and to date, there have not been any arrests made.

Johnson's family and Waterloo police still have many unanswered questions in the case. Despite efforts from the police department to encourage those who see something, to say something, nobody has come forward.

His mother, Tanya Johnson says it's only a matter of time before there are answers to what happened that night on January 5, 2012.

According to his mother, Johnson and his sister had just dropped off her boyfriend near the 500 block of Sumner Street in Waterloo, when Johnson saw a group of guys he jokingly asked them if they were in a gang. He laughed it off, but when he turned around, that's when someone shot at him.

Johnson was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

For the past five years, Johnson's family and friends continue to remember and celebrate his life.

"If you saw him anywhere, he was always smiling, always joking, and he hung out with his friends," said Tanya Johnson.

Martavious "Tay-Tay" Johnson was loved by many. As the baby of the family, he was adored by his three older sisters.



"Most of the time, they were standing outside in front of the house joking and playing tricks on one another," said Tanya Johnson.

She says her son was taken after an innocent joke.

"What was the reason what was the purpose?" said Tanya Johnson. "And how can they sleep with themselves knowing what they did."

The same scene on Sumner street five years later is a lot quieter, but Waterloo police say it's still an open and active case.

"We of course have suspicions and possible suspects but you know there's that information that we need in a lot of these cases that people have that will lead to an arrest," said Waterloo Police Captain Dave Mohlis.

Johnson says she's waiting, but while she does she remember her son and celebrates who he was-someone everyone loved.

"I could be sitting at home and a door slams or I can hear footsteps upstairs in his old room and I'm like Tay Tay's in the house," said Johnson. "I'm always thinking about him, he's always going to be in my heart."

Although it is an open investigation,Waterloo police say there have not been any significant leads.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000.00 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.