Roof mused about adoption, Hitler's canonization

As he sat in jail after his arrest, Dylann Roof mused about adopting a white child someday and sought to explain his thoughts on other races.

Lauren Knapp of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office read extensively Thursday from a journal found in Roof's cell.

In the handwritten pages, seized when Roof's cell was searched six weeks after his arrest, Roof was unapologetic for his crimes and said he only felt sorry for "innocent white children forced to live in this sick country."

Roof was convicted last month in the killing of nine black church members in Charleston.

Roof said in the journal that he only felt sorry for himself in that he had to give up his freedom to get something done to give whites more power.

Roof wrote that he felt he would probably eventually be pardoned if he were sentenced to life in prison and believed Adolf Hitler would eventually be canonized as a saint.

A federal jury is hearing testimony this week as to whether Roof should get life or the death penalty for the June 2015 slayings at Emanuel AME Church.