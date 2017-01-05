Lard, Cyclone 4 Star recruit finally eligible

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State 4-star recruit Cameron Lard was ruled an academic qualifier by the NCAA after finishing high school classes in the fall, the school confirmed this afternoon.

Lard signed with Iowa state in April, but the 6'9 forward had to finish three high school classes at a school in Houston causing him to miss the fall semester at Iowa State.

Lard is expected to arrive in Ames this weekend and will be immediately eligible to play for the cyclones, but it is uncertain if coach Steve Prohm will redshirt Lard or play him. The Cyclones will hold a press conference tomorrow to comment on Lard.