Wadley returning to Iowa Football for senior year

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa running back Akrum Wadley will remain with the Hawkeye football program for his senior season in 2017. Wadley and Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed that a final decision has been made on Thursday.

Wadley (5-foot-11, 191 pounds) is a native of Newark, New Jersey. He led the Hawkeyes in rushing in 2016 with 168 attempts for 1,081 yards and 10 touchdowns. He ranked second in receiving with 36 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Wadley rushed for over 100 yards in six games, leading the offense with 115 rushing and 21 receiving yards in the 2017 Outback Bowl. He teamed with senior LeShun Daniels, Jr., to become the only two Hawkeyes two surpass 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.