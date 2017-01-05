Wolves attack bison; bison attack back - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Wolves attack bison; bison attack back

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

VIDEO: 

Take a look at a herd of bison in Poland, running back at a pack of wolves attempting to hunt them.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.