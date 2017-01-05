Homestead family wakes up to house fire

A family of five is homeless Thursday night after an early morning fire destroys most of their home.

The fire happened in the four-thousand block of V St. in Homestead.

The home is clearly damaged. Parts of the roof is charred, while most of the house is covered in ice from Thursday morning's battle.

The home owner, Roger Banwart says the fire started in the attic.

"We were all home, my wife smelled smoke and came upstairs and saw smoke coming out of one of the rooms, she got the boys out, got me up and we all got out," said Banwart.

The father of three says he tried to go back in the house after his kids and wife were safe outside.

"The only thing I could think of is that it's electrical because when I tried going back up stairs the flames were shooting down and singed all my hair," said Banwart.

The family of five then watched the fire take over their home.

"After we got in the truck and pulled out on to the road we saw the flames coming out of the front of house," said Banwart.

The front door of the home is now boarded up and the entire house is covered in ice. The bushes are coated in frost, mirroring what the inside of the home looks like.

The home owner says most of the damage caused by the fire is in the front of the house, also pointing out most of the inside of the home is covered in ice.

The family is overwhelmed by what happened, especially the children.

"It scared them last night, but I think before they left they knew what was going on and knew that everything's going to be okay, as long as we all got out that's all that mattered," said Banwart.

Bandwart says he is hopeful his family can move back in to the home, for now they are staying with family.

Many members of the community coming together to help the family. A neighbor dropped off clothing Thursday for the Bandwart's three kids.

At this time the fire is still under investigation.

