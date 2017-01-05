Students spend recess inside

Elementary students across the state are back from Christmas break, but they're inside all week.

Chilly weather keeps elementary students inside for recess to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Teachers at Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale are on their third full day of indoor recess, and so far, they seem just as happy as this students to be inside.

There's almost an eerie sound across eastern Iowa playgrounds this winter as students and teachers spend their normal downtime inside.

"It's awesome. The kids have so much energy, and it's just contagious. It's a lot of fun, but we definitely have to have a lot of activities to keep them busy. The more hands-on the better," Poyner third grade teacher, Angel Munson said.

Munson said indoor recess means engaging more with her students.

"Outside they get to run so much more, and there's more space, and it's safer to run around and that sort of thing. So, definitely when we're inside the academic portion is more hands-on, which we try to be anyway, lots of partnerships, moving around, and just keeping them active. Because, kids need to move. We all do," Munson said.

An empty playground but a packed parking lot , Poyner Elementary students and teachers agree, it's better to be inside when it gets this cold.

"We don't want to get sick and miss school. One of our goals is to stay here for 96% of attendance," one student said.

"You should wear two jackets," another student said.

"We don't want to get frostbite," a third student said.

"It's a great feeling to give them a high five as they go out the door, and they have a smile on their face," Munson said.

All schools in the Waterloo District are holding recess inside this week.

According to school policy, when temperatures start feeling subzero, it's up to the principal to bring students inside.

Educators reminds parents to keep sending students to school with proper clothing like gloves and boots even if they're spending recess inside.