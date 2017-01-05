Crash involving a semi and car in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crash involving a semi and car in Waterloo

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Fire & Rescue and the Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of West Mullan Avenue and Commercial Street.

A Car and Semi collided at the intersection around 4:30, Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the car received minor injuries.

The accident caused Mullan Avenue to be shut down to one lane and minor traffic delays.

The cause of the accident is unclear at this time.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.