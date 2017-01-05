Charles City man's life sentence reduced to 20 years - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Charles City man's life sentence reduced to 20 years

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

An Iowa man who received a life sentence for firearms charges is now facing less time in prison.  44-year-old Randy Patrie, of Charles City, is re-sentenced to 20 years.

He pleaded guilty to illegally possessing sawed-off shotguns in September of 2013.  He won an appeal in the Supreme Court, making his sentence a maximum of 20 years.

