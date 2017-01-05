Sen. Ernst meets with Trump's EPA nominee

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works, today met with President-elect Trump's Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nominee, Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt.

Following the one-on-one meeting, Senator Ernst issued this statement:

“I greatly appreciate Mr. Pruitt’s time today to visit about a number of important issues to Iowans from scrapping the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule, to our state’s wind energy industry, to upholding the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) in accordance with congressional intent.

“In regards to RFS, it is imperative that the law is followed. I received assurances from Mr. Pruitt that he intends to do so, and I will hold him to that commitment. I was pleased to hear that President-elect Trump made it clear to Mr. Pruitt that he cares about the RFS. Mr. Pruitt told me in our meeting that the role of the EPA is to enforce the law as written by Congress, and not undermine the RFS.

I stressed that a strong and robust RFS encourages consumer choice, investment, and innovation. The RFS is a major driver of alternative fuels and economic development, and I will always protect and promote it in the Senate.

“We also discussed increasing concerns over the environmental regulations coming out of the EPA. Overall, we had a thoughtful conversation about the need to do everything possible to fix these federal overreaches and get the EPA back on track to operating within the congressional intent of our laws, acknowledging the federal-state partnerships that exist and faithfully considering the comments of the public.

“As a member of the Senate Committee on Environment & Public Works, I look forward to continuing to thoroughly vet him for this position and ensuring he will focus on these objectives of major importance to Iowans."

Senator Ernst also invited Mr. Pruitt to Iowa to visit an ethanol plant and see the impact WOTUS could have on farmers, landowners and small businesses. Similarly, Senator Ernst previously invited the current EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy to Iowa to see the potential impact of overregulation in Iowa. Administrator McCarthy has yet to take Senator Ernst up on this offer.