UPDATE: One of two suspected of 41 burglaries released from jail, facing no charges

UPDATE:

The Grant County District Attorney has declined to pursue charges against 27-year-old Nina Patrick, who was arrested in connection to 41 chainsaw and cement saw thefts.

She was released from Grant County Jail this afternoon.

Two people were arrested Tuesday night after allegedly committing 41 burglaries over at least a two month span and covering five states.

46-year-old James Stroup and 27-year-old Nina Patrick were arrested Tuesday after officers discovered a number of chainsaws that didn't belong to them in their car.

This happened during a traffic stop in the Village of Potosi, Wi.

According to the Grant County Sheriff, they were contacted by Illinois State Police, who had a GPS tracker on Stroup's car, and told his car was near Scott Implement just off Hwy 80 near Platteville.

A Grant County Deputy went to the store, and didn't find the vehicle, but saw the store had been broken into, according to a press release.

That was on Monday, and just one day later, the pair was stopped and arrested.

Their investigation, including cooperation from Stroup and a number of other agencies, identified 41 burglaries that were committed in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Most burglaries were of chainsaw and cement saws.

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says no one know for sure what the price tag of the string of crimes, but says it'll be a lot..

"Total property loss between all the burglaries, between the 41, you could say on average $8,000-$10,000 per burglary, you're talking maybe close to a half million dollars potentially," Dreckman said.

The Jo Daviess County, Ill. Sheriff's Department confirmed the arrests are related to a theft at J&R Rental in East Dubuque last November, where nearly $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

"How can it happen in a small town? You wouldn't think it would happen around here. You wouldn't expect it to," said Tony Steiner who works at the store.

More than $8,000 worth of equipment from the burglary at Scott Implement was recovered this week.

Stroup and Patrick are in the Grant County Jail awaiting charges.