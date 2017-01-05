Kalona man gets 15 years for crash that killed Indiana teen

A Kalona man has been given 15 years in prison for killing a teenage girl and injuring two of her cousins in a collision.

Court records say 30-year-old Jeffrey Bulechek was sentenced Wednesday in an Iowa City courtroom. He'd pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and to causing serious injury. Bulechek originally was charged with homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, but that count was dismissed as part of a plea deal and was replaced with the lesser charge.

Bulechek admitted driving while intoxicated on Dec. 1, 2013, when his pickup collided with a sedan occupied by the three cousins, fatally injuring one: 15-year-old Brittany Hochstetler, of Grabill, Indiana. The two other cousins were hospitalized.

