Ryan differs with Trump over WikiLeaks founder

House Speaker Paul Ryan is declining to criticize Donald Trump for seeming to side with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over the U.S. intelligence community.

Ryan reiterated his own criticism of Assange, saying "no one should be deluded about who this guy is."

But he went on to say that Trump is "rightfully concerned" that people are using the Russia hacking incident to "call into question the legitimacy of his victory."

Ryan said that Russia did hack the U.S. and should be penalized but that it didn't impact the election outcome.

Ryan also repeated Trump's claim that the intelligence community had delayed briefing him on Russia hacking, something intelligence officials have denied.