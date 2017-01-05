Authorities release names of Iowa men missing in river - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities release names of Iowa men missing in river

(AP) -

Authorities have released the names of two commercial fishermen who haven't been seen since their boat capsized on the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa.

The two were identified as 68-year-old Bill White Sr., of Argyle, and 48-year-old Ron Wagner, of Montrose.

A witness called 911 about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday to report seeing the boat sink with two men aboard.

Authorities say the two launched the boat earlier in Montrose.

Lee County emergency manager Steve Cirinna said Wednesday the search had become a recovery operation and that it's been suspended, pending further developments.

He says that in cold weather drownings, it's unlikely the bodies will be found for several weeks or even months.

