Hospital opens faucets to wash floor cleaner from water line

Officials say hundreds of faucets ran open for at least 30 minutes at a West Burlington hospital to flush floor cleaner out of a hot water line.

The Hawk Eye reports (http://bit.ly/2hWwWtr ) that Great River Medical Center reports that no patients were harmed by the contamination Wednesday. Edward Bottei with the Iowa Centers for Poison Control says the cleaner's only active ingredient is nonhazardous.

The hospital's facilities director is John Mercer, and he says a valve in a housekeeping area had been opened, allowing about a pint of the cleaner to enter a mixing valve with hot water. He says he suspects only a mistake, not sabotage.

Mercer says about 500 faucets were left open for 30 to 45 minutes to flush the line.