Solon community remains #Wymerstrong one year later

Friends and family gathered Tuesday at the sight of the accident to honor Tanner 1 year later.

Friends and family gathered Tuesday at the sight of the accident to honor Tanner 1 year later.

One year ago this week Tanner Wymer was in a canoe on the Coralville Reservoir when the boat capsized.

Tanner was in the canoe with his girlfriends father at the time, but he was the only one who did not escape the icy water.

His body was found late the next morning.

While Tanner may no longer be here physically his legacy is thriving in the community of Solon.

A bench honoring him now sits overlooking a football field he was very familiar with.

Tanner was a three sport athlete at Solon High School.

The hashtag #Wymerstrong has been posted on social media by those remembering him, his father tells us it's a term he has taken hold of.

"In the initial weeks and months I tried to wrap my head around exactly what that did mean and I think a lot of it is courage," says Brad Wymer.

He says to him the term also stands for persistence and toughness, words that describe who Tanner was.

The community is remaining #Wymerstrong, they gathered at the scene of the accident on Tuesday to remember Tanner.

"When a tragic event happens, is when you really end up seeing the outreach and the closeness and the everyone coming together type of attitude and Solon is a very special place and we have got to witness that on a whole 'nother level," Wymer says.

Tanner was not wearing a flotation device at the time of the accident, it's the very advice his father is giving so others don't have to go through this.

"He knew better, but it was you know it was supposed to be a little five minute trip out and back and that's why they call them accidents," Wymer says.

On Tuesday a beautiful sunset could be seen shining over the Coralville reservoir as friends and family gathered one year later.

"It's been the bright side of the dark side knowing that so many people care," Wymer told us.

He says the community support has been inspiring over the last year and he wants to thank all those who have stood by their family following this tragedy.





