Solon community remains #Wymerstrong one year later

The wind picks up this weekend, but sends temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s. There is a chance for rain and storms late Sunday and Sunday night.More >>
The wind picks up this weekend, but sends temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s. There is a chance for rain and storms late Sunday and Sunday night.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
Stay with KWWL as this story develops.More >>
The Cyclones know that they will go as far in 2017 as Jacob Park's big right arm can take them. Iowa State is so confident in Park's potential that it's willing to let backup Joel Lanning play linebacker.More >>
The Cyclones know that they will go as far in 2017 as Jacob Park's big right arm can take them. Iowa State is so confident in Park's potential that it's willing to let backup Joel Lanning play linebacker.More >>
An area plane crash has many people in the area shaken, including a father and son who watched the crash happen.More >>
An area plane crash has many people in the area shaken, including a father and son who watched the crash happen.More >>
The Field of Dreams movie site kicks off their baseball season with it's ceremonial first pitch.More >>
The Field of Dreams movie site kicks off their baseball season with it's ceremonial first pitch.More >>