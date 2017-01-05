Cowboy rides hood of Sheriff's car to wrangle calf - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cowboy rides hood of Sheriff's car to wrangle calf

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A calf on the highway is no match for a cowboy.

A Sheriff's office in northern Tennessee posted video to Facebook, showing someone on the hood of the Sheriff's car, rope in hand, aiming for the loose calf.

The animal was eventually wrangled in; there's no word on who owns the calf.

