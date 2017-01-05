Iowa man talks about father's deadly fall on trail

A son witnesses his dad's deadly fall during a hike.

Dan Carlile was hiking at Ledges State Park in Boone County.

He was taking pictures when the DNR says he accidentally fell over the edge.

"I saw him scuff his boot. I'd seen him do it before and I knew that he was getting ready to lose his balance and then I saw him lose all of his balance and reach out for the open air and there was nothing in front of him and it was at that point that I knew that he was going to go over," said Ben Carlile, Dan's son.

The park manager says at this point, no decisions have been made on any safety improvements to the trail.