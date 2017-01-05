Cedar Falls police asking public for help with stolen credit card investigation

Cedar Falls police are asking for help solving cases involving a stolen credit card.

Police say the credit card was used in both Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

They want to talk to the people seen in the pictures the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook.

They did not say whether the men seen are considered suspects.

Contact Cedar Falls police or Cedar Valley Crimestoppers if you recognize them.

Here is the complete Facebook post on the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers page:

Credit Card Fraud

Credit Card Fraud

A cash reward is available.

