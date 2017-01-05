Cedar Falls police asking public for help with stolen credit car - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls police asking public for help with stolen credit card investigation

Posted: Updated:
Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Cedar Falls police are asking for help solving cases involving a stolen credit card.

Police say the credit card was used in both Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

They want to talk to the people seen in the  pictures the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted on Facebook.

They did not say whether the men seen are considered suspects.

Contact Cedar Falls police or Cedar Valley Crimestoppers if you recognize them.

Here is the complete Facebook post on the Cedar Valley Crimestoppers page: 

Credit Card Fraud
The Cedar Falls Police Department and Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help. The Cedar Falls Police Department is currently investigating several cases in which a stolen credit card was used in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. As part of their investigation they would like to speak with the two males in the pictures. 
 Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Falls Police Department at 319-273-8612 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be left at WWW.CVCRIMESTOP.COM Tips may also be sent with TipSoft or by texting the word CEDAR plus the information to CRIMES (274637). Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to opt out at any time. Text HELP for more information.
A cash reward is available.

Too learn more, click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.