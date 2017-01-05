"We're super warm," Surfers hit the waves this winter

Most people are trying to get out of the cold, but some surfers near Chicago couldn't wait to get in the water.

They went into Lake Michigan yesterday.

Wet suit technology has improved greatly over the years.

That's big for surfers, so they can tolerate the cold.

That's not the only reason they're out though...

"We get better waves in the winter time. Today's not really a great day, but it's really clean, and small, and there's no wind. We still got little knee to waste high waves and we're super warm," says surfer Tommy Shimenetto.

Full disclosure, they also say it'd be great if it was 70 degrees too.