Remembering Waterloo murder victim 5 years later

Martavious Johnson was known for his sense of humor and for being a good friend.

It was a devastating loss for friends and family when he was shot and killed on this day 5 years ago.

The 17-year-old teen was walking along the 500 block of Sumner Street in Waterloo, when he was shot. He later died at the hospital.

Family members tell KWWL they do not believe this was a random shooting.

They say Johnson was approached by someone or a group of people and was shot after he made an innocent joke.

According to the Iowa Cold Cases website, Johnson participated in football and basketball at Waterloo East.

If you have any information regarding the unsolved murder, you can contact the Waterloo police department or the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

Friends and family planted an oak tree of peace and love in Gates Park in honor of Johnson and other murder victims.

They want the tree to inspire peace in Waterloo neighborhoods.