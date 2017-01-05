Four Teens Held After 'Facebook Live' Torture Video Airs

Four teens are being held by Chicago police after a shocking Facebook Live video showed what appeared to be the beating and torturing of a bound and gagged fellow teenager with mental health challenges while they yelled anti-white expletives.

Officials said they expect to file charges against the four 18-year-olds, two men and two women, within the next 24 hours.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson called the video a "brutal act" that was "broadcast for the entire world to see."

"It's sickening," Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday night. "It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I've been a cop for 28 years and seen things that you shouldn't see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me that you see things that you shouldn't."

***************************************************

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say they are investigating a video circulating on social media that shows several people beating a man at a residence.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a news conference Wednesday that four suspects are in custody. Formal charges have not been filed.

Johnson says the victim, who has "mental health challenges," is recovering.

Johnson calls the video "sickening," and Police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin says the suspects made "stupid decisions."

Officers were called to a residence on the city's West Side Tuesday evening where they found signs of a struggle and damaged property.

Videos of the alleged incident were posted on social media. Police say it is too soon to make a determination if the attack was racially motivated.