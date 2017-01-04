2nd ranked Baylor survives Iowa State 65-63 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2nd ranked Baylor survives Iowa State 65-63

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Manu Lecomte made a short high-arching jumper over a defender with 8 seconds left and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with a 65-63 victory over Iowa State in the Bears' Big 12 home opener Wednesday night.

After a timeout, the Bears (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) came out and the former Miami transfer made a move around the left side and then shot.

Iowa State (9-4, 1-1) had one more chance after a timeout, but Monte Morris baseline jumper was no good as time expired.

Baylor was playing with its highest ranking ever, and fans chanted "No. 1 !, No. 1!" when the game ended. The victory by the Bears came on the same night that No. 1 Villanova had its 20-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Butler.

Naz Mitrou-Long led Iowa State with 17 points and Morris had 12.

