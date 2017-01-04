UNI Men's Basketball loses 5th straight 77-66 at Loyola

The Loyola Ramblers picked up their first Missouri Valley Conference win of the season with a 77-66 triumph over the University of Northern Iowa men's basketball team at the Gentile Arena on Wednesday.



UNI falls to 0-3 in MVC play for the first time since the 2000-2001 season. The Panthers have dropped five straight games and are 5-9 overall on the season. Loyola moved to 11-5 overall and 1-2 in league play.



The Panthers led 8-7 on a three-pointer from Jordan Ashton with 15:13 left in the first half. However, the Ramblers went on a 15-3 run to open up a 22-11 lead with 9:03 remaining in the opening half. Following Ashton's three-pointer, UNI did not make another field goal until Isaiah Brown drilled a triple with 7:06 on the clock. Loyola would take a 39-26 lead into the intermission.



Loyola pushed the lead to 21 at 56-35 with 13:16 remaining in the game. The lead remained at 21 following a Ben Richardson layup with 8:18 left in the game that gave the Ramblers a 62-41 lead. The Panthers went on a 14-4 run that was capped by an Ashton three-pointer with 3:35 left on the clock. But the Ramblers would push the lead back to double-digits on a layup from Donte Ingram with 3:03 left in the game. Ingram scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.



UNI will be back in action Sunday at 3 p.m. in the McLeod Center against the Wichita State Shockers.





