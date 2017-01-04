Shoppers react to local Kmarts closing

Kmart announcing it is closing more than a 100 stores including Waterloo, Dubuque and Sioux City.

Both Waterloo and Dubuque store's parking lots nearly empty, Wednesday night.

Despite the nearly empty lots, some loyal Kmart shoppers are surprised by the news the stores are leaving.

"That is kind of surprising and sad at the same time. I thought they were getting lots of business. I shop here a lot. I shop here often," said Shameka Sanders.

Others say the quiet store is the reason they shop at Kmart instead of places like Walmart and Target.

"It is easier. You can get in and out quicker. Other stores you have to wait in line a long time," said Roger Ciesielski.

But Kmart won't be the only empty store front in that section of University Avenue in Waterloo. Just down the way, Hancock Fabric and Hardee's closed their doors earlier this year. The Hobby Lobby across the way from Kmart is empty. The store having moved to Cedar Falls.

Nationally, it is no secret the company has been struggling, closing nearly 70 stores last year and more than a 100 in 2015.

Now, Waterloo, Dubuque, and Sioux City Kmarts, three of 15 in the state, are joining the list.

"I know they have been having a lot of trouble nationally. I was pleasantly surprised to see this one was open. I have shopped here a few times, but not a ton; maybe not enough," said J Slone, who recently moved to the Waterloo area.

Closing sales are set to start as soon as January 6th at the more than 100 stores across the nation.

The three Iowa locations are scheduled to be closed by the end of March.