Lansing facing pricey fix for elevated radium levels in water

The City of Lansing could have to pay up to $1 million dollars to fix their water supply, after one of their two wells consistently showed high levels of radium in the water.

Lansing Mayor Mike Brennan said they tested the well quarterly for a year, and have now shut it down after seeing the levels stay higher than the legal limit allowed.

He and the Lansing City Council have agreed to bring in a firm to look over their situation and help them decide how to fix their water.

Those elevated levels don't pose an immediate threat, but aren't legal and could eventually cause issues if left untreated.

"It's much like a, if you drink enough water, they liken it to a chest x-ray. And they just want to make sure they limit the amount of exposure you have to that radioactivity," Brennan said.

He says the fix will not be cheap.

"We're looking at anywhere from $700,000 to $1 million to resolve the situation."

At that rate, Brennan says each household in Lansing could see about an $8 increase per month on their water bill.

"We've already got some pretty high water rates, our citizens are pretty strapped in that regard. We certainly don't want to see it go up," he said.

Brennan said they'll look for grants to help pay for the fix, hopefully keeping more money in the pockets of his citizens.

Lansing isn't the only town in Eastern Iowa to deal with this problem.

Leaders in Farley agreed this summer to pay more than $800,000 to fix their water, while Dyersville paid more than $1 million to fix their supply.